CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s beleaguered state power utility and regulatory uncertainty are the biggest risks for investors wanting to put their money in the country, according to Anglo American Plc.
The challenges presented by Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. “probably represents our single most-important risk we deal with,” Anglo Chief Executive Officer Mark Cutifani, told delegates at an investment conference in Johannesburg.
The government also needs to improve the regulatory environment to get investors back into the mining sector and end uncertainty that has weighed against plans to build new mines in the country, he said.