the Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said on Thursday. JOHANNESBURG - Another member of Eskom's special task team has stepped down





It is believed that Sy Gourrah, head of ACTOM Power Systems, asked to leave the task team in December, citing a conflict of interest.





“Once I saw the scope of the work, I had to resign,” Gourrah told Business Day, stating that Eskom is one of Actom’s biggest clients.





President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the high-level task team to come up with solutions to the many challenges that Eskom faces late last year.





Shortly after the team was set up, African Rainbow Energy and Power chief executive Brian Dames has stepped down from a task force set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to help ensure the sustainability of state power utility Eskom, the Presidency said on Wednesday.





"Mr Dames has noted concerns raised regarding a perceived conflict of interest relating to the scope of work and terms of reference of the Eskom Sustainability Task Team," Ramaphosa's office said.





The task team now has only six members from the original eight, made up of Anton Eberhard, Tsakani Mthombeni, Grové Steyn, Frans Baleni, Mick Davis and Busisiwe Vilakazi.





