Astron Energy says it is close to fully reopening refinery in Cape Town after 2020 explosion killed two workers

Two years after a deadly explosion occurred, Glencore’s Astron Energy said that it is in the final stages of fully restarting production at its 100 000 bl/d South African refinery.

“We are in the final steps of a safe full restart of the refinery and plan to fully recommence the production of refined products for supply into the Western Cape and the wider South African regions in the coming weeks,” Astron said in a statement today regarding the Cape Town refinery.