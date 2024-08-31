Beyond Women’s Month – what needs to be done to create a more inclusive energy landscape in SA

By Shirley Chauke

Women’s Month provides the ideal opportunity to celebrate the growing role of women in South Africa’s dynamic energy sector, and while significant strides have been made in recent years, there is still much room for improvement in achieving gender parity. Unfortunately, our celebration of Women’s Month and Women’s Day often becomes a cliché because while we talk about women and their achievements, there are few concrete plans and strategies in place to actively promote gender equality in many industry sectors. Women don’t require preferential treatment; they just need an enabling environment to help them excel. Today, women still face several key challenges in the energy industry, including unconscious bias, limited workplace flexibility, and stereotyping that can discourage women from taking on technical roles.

Another key challenge is overcoming misconceptions about the energy industry among women, with many newcomers being unaware of the industry’s physically demanding aspects. Women are often faced with less-than-ideal workplace conditions where there may be inadequate change room facilities or personal protective equipment that has not been designed with women’s anatomy in mind. Same ability to perform When considering the concept of “male domination”, the main reason men dominate many industry sectors is because they were there before women. However, as women are now entering many traditionally male-dominated fields, they should be accommodated, not as a favour but rather as recognition that they have the same ability to perform their duties as their male counterparts.

Equitable career advancement opportunities for women must be prioritised, but this should be done strategically and responsibly. Woman empowerment must be intentional, positioning and equipping them with the required skill and exposure. Career advancement opportunities for women should also be created through succession planning strategies to promote equality across all positions, especially in leadership roles. Various initiatives can be adopted to foster a supportive workplace culture that values and utilises the technical expertise of women engineers in the energy sector. ACTOM has proudly established a robust training and development programme to build a strong pool of engineers, including female engineers. For the benefit of the industry Because the energy industry traditionally has a shortage of women engineers, training centres and academies should be encouraged to entice women to pursue careers in this field for the benefit of the greater industry.

Ultimately, it is important to focus on strategies that promote gender inclusivity and empower women engineers in South Africa’s energy landscape, as this will bring a balance to the industry. We have already seen that women bring different aspects to the mix, including unique skills and the ability to lead organisations at the highest level. Yet, it is also up to stakeholders, including industry leaders, policymakers, and educational institutions to collaborate to create a more welcoming environment where women engineers can thrive and contribute significantly to shaping the country’s energy future. It is extremely important to create an environment that is not hostile but rather one that women can see themselves joining. Women must equip themselves with relevant education and gain confidence in themselves to perform in these positions exerting their unique strengths.

While the empowerment of women in the energy sector is crucial, it is essential to acknowledge and celebrate the unique attributes women bring to the industry. By creating clear and fair opportunities, it is possible to attract more women to the energy industry and empower them to realise their full potential. This approach will ultimately lead to a more innovative and sustainable energy landscape for South Africa.