Responding to allegations of favouritism, South African billionaire, Patrice Motsepe said that n JOHANNESBURG -

one of the renewable energy projects linked to African Rainbow Energy & Power (AREP)

received directly from





Motsepe is AREP's founder and chair.





Motsepe said at a media briefing in Sandton, "We got them from the private sector in a bidding process. I do not support the privatisation of Eskom or "the sale of any of its assets, entities. Neither AREP nor any company I am associated with will not participate or be part of the sale or disposal of any entities or assets of Eskom."





Motsepe is the brother-in-law of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is married to Tshepo Motsepe. Energy Minister Jeff Radebe is married to Bridgette Motsepe, another one of Motsepe's sisters.

The media briefing was in response to claims by the Economic Freedom Fighters that the Independent Power Producer programme is benefitting the interests of Ramaphosa's family.





wasthe government.