Black female-owned DLO Energy Group increases stake in one of SA's biggest wind farms

DLO Energy Resources Group, a 100% Black female-owned renewable energy company, has announced a significant milestone in increasing female ownership and promoting gender equality within the energy sector. The company recently acquired an additional 30% equity stake in the BBBEE Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Longyuan Mulilo wind projects in the Northern Cape.

This strategic move positions DLO Energy Resources Group as the largest black female-owned shareholder in one of South Africa's largest operational wind farms, solidifying its commitment to renewable energy and empowering women in leadership roles. DLO Energy Resources Group operates as an independent power producer, driving the transition to clean and sustainable energy solutions in South Africa and other parts of the African continent. With a track record of successful operational and financial involvement in the sector, DLO Energy Resources Group has established itself as a leading force in the renewable energy industry.

The Longyuan Mulilo wind projects, a collaboration between DLO Energy Resources Group, China Longyuan Power Group Corporation, a consortium of South African entities, and a local community trust, boast a combined capacity of 244MW. These state-of-the-art wind farms, consisting of 163 turbines, have been actively feeding clean electricity into the national grid since 2017, significantly contributing to South Africa's energy needs and mitigating the impact of load shedding. The wind farms have reduced carbon emissions by an estimated 619,900 tons of carbon dioxide per annum, furthering South Africa's commitment to combat climate change.

DLO Energy Resources Group CEO Linda Mabhena-Olagunju is spearheading the company's DLO African Women in Leadership Summit, taking place on the 15th of August in Sandton, coinciding with Women's Month. The summit aims to empower women and facilitate their entry into the energy sector by exploring opportunities within the energy value chain. The event will provide a platform to expose women-owned entities to the vast potential that exists in the energy sector, specifically.