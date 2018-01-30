



Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe, tweeted, "He was placed on temporary suspension last Friday, which has now been converted into a permanent suspension."





Maritz is facing extended scrutiny for the role he played in signing off on a suspicious R400 million payment from Eskom to a Hong Kong bank account, ignoring all legal guidance.

The whopping R400 million is considered a ‘kickback’ which was allegedly paid to secure a R25 billion loan from China’s Huarong Energy Africa to build or refurbish power stations last year.





This comes after energy analyst Chris Yelland revealed the documents on his Twitter page, presenting the deal.









According to the provided documents, it appears that Maritz did sign off on a promised fee for securing the loan, as well as an invoice sent to Eskom for the fee.





