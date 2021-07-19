Cape Town to host first Africa Energy Week

THE AFRICAN Energy Chamber has announced that Cape Town will host the first Africa Energy Week in November. The event replaces Africa Oil Week, a four-day conference that aims at uniting industry stakeholders, international speakers and the who’s who of the African oil and gas sectors.

In a statement released on Friday, mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management Alderman James Vos said Africa Energy Week would take place at the V&A Waterfront from November 9 to 12. Vos said the event will further position Cape Town as a leading hub for the clean energy and green technology sector. “Oil and gas is the fastest-growing sector in South Africa, while Cape Town has cornered the country’s renewable energy market, with the World Economic Forum stating in a recent article that the city ‘is a pioneer in providing affordable and secure energy access’.

“Cape Town is home to the Atlantis Greentech Special Economic Zone, an epicentre of opportunity for investors that is expected to attract R3.7 billion in investment in the short to medium term. “The zone has already attracted investments of around R700 million, with at least five large-scale investors that are fully operational,” Vos said. He said it was significant that Cape Town will be hosting the event, because it would serve as a reminder of the Mother City’s place as a preferred global destination for events and conventions.