Picture: Zibu Ndikinda, Managing Director at Phila Environmental, Health and Safety delivering her keynote address at the CDC Supplier Development Day. (Supplied).

CAPE TOWN - Special Economic Zone, the Coega Development Corporation, launched its first supplier development day which brought industry leaders together to assist small, medium and micro enterprises (smme’s).

The inaugural development day which took place at the Vulindlela Accommodation & Conference Centre in the Eastern Cape saw 350 smme’s in attendance.

Smme’s were able to interact directly with government institutions on hurdles they face when operating a business. The institutions that were present include Sars, the BBBEE Commissioner and national Treasury.

According to Coega Communications & Stakeholder Relations Manager, Simlindele Manqina said that the main advice given to smme’s by these institutions is that there are many opportunities within these organisations.

She added that Eskom’s procurement spend is over 1.5 billion in the EC Region alone.

These small enterprises were also encouraged to access information that is readily available, utilise communication platforms available where tenders are advertised such as websites, iTender, CIDB and local papers.

Picture: Scores of SMME’s listening to the speakers at the CDC Supplier Development. (Supplied).

Day hosted by the organisation at the Vulindlela Accommodation & Conference Centre. They were given insight on how to access the CDC database for opportunities and meet compliance requirements which are said to be the main barriers which smme’s face. According to the CDC, smme’s are very important.

“SMME’s are an integral part of the IDZ and the community around because they are recognized engine for job creation especially for the Youth”, said Manqina. When asked what training is essential for smme’s, Manqina said that Training on Business, SHEQ and Financial Management is crucial.

Although smme’s operate within a small space, they can tap into global markets. This can be done through the various programmes offered by the dti and IDC, said Manqina.

The event, which will be an annual event, will be advertised and broadcasted on local media, said Manqina.

