Country’s CEOs and analysts fume as Eskom implements stage 6 load shedding

The country’s embattled power utility moved load shedding to stage 6, for the second time since the rolling blackouts were implemented.

South Africans are calling for heads to roll following Eskom’s emergency media briefing on Tuesday morning.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said at the briefing that Eskom would probably be forced to implement Stage 6 load shedding because unlawful and unprotected labour action at a number of power stations had caused delays in carrying out planned maintenance and repairs.

In essence, Stage 6 load shedding means that South Africans could experience up to 10 hours of power cuts in a day.

Following this announcement, some of the country’s top CEOs and analysts took to Twitter to further criticise Eskom, as well as the government.