Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Country’s CEOs and analysts fume as Eskom implements stage 6 load shedding

A photograph made available on June 8, 2015, showing an Eskom coal fired power station as the sun rises near Johannesburg. Picture: EPA, KIM LUDBROOK.

A photograph made available on June 8, 2015, showing an Eskom coal fired power station as the sun rises near Johannesburg. Picture: EPA, KIM LUDBROOK.

Published 15m ago

Share

South Africans are calling for heads to roll following Eskom’s emergency media briefing on Tuesday morning.

The country’s embattled power utility moved load shedding to stage 6, for the second time since the rolling blackouts were implemented.

Story continues below Advertisement

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said at the briefing that Eskom would probably be forced to implement Stage 6 load shedding because unlawful and unprotected labour action at a number of power stations had caused delays in carrying out planned maintenance and repairs.

In essence, Stage 6 load shedding means that South Africans could experience up to 10 hours of power cuts in a day.

Following this announcement, some of the country’s top CEOs and analysts took to Twitter to further criticise Eskom, as well as the government.

More on this

Mike Abel, CEO of advertising agency M&C Saatchi Abel, said in a tweet, “There is a hard and direct line between power supply and employment. Anyone who thinks it’s a dotted line is seriously mistaken. Power supply = job stability and growth. Poor or unreliable power supply = increased unemployment. The end.”

Take a look at how others reacted to Eskom’s announcement below:

[email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

coalEskomLoadsheddingEnergyEconomistFree Market Economy

Share