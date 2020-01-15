Embattled state-owned power utility Eskom is struggling to keep the lights on as it battles unplanned breakdowns at its ageing coal-fired power stations across the country. Speaking at the second annual Business Economic Indaba on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said that the government had in December come up with a new trajectory of allowing self-generation in the energy sector.
Ramaphosa said that the government was starting to appreciate that self-generation, especially renewable energy, was part of the future that needed to be embraced.
“And for the first time we are now saying that let us have self generation. As we move forward, we are beginning to address all those policy issues that have introduced uncertainty and inconsistency,” Ramaphosa said.
“We now opened up a new era in the history of our energy resource generation, if you like, that says we now are embracing the fact that there are those companies, even families or households, that want to generate their own energy.