Debunking nuclear energy myths: separating fact from fiction

By Sejako Tolo In an era where sustainable and clean energy sources are in high demand, nuclear energy often finds itself at the centre of heated debates.

Misconceptions and myths surrounding this powerful energy source have clouded public opinion, leading to a lack of understanding about its true potential. Today, we aim to shed light on some common myths about nuclear energy and present the facts that debunk them. This is also in response to the recently published Presidential Climate Commission’s report, which emotionally excluded baseload nuclear and coal technologies in their plans. It is strongly believed that this was based on general renewables’ lobbyists sentiments rather than on any tested and operational experience available reports from a nuclear technologies installed base, globally.

Myth 1: Nuclear energy is expensive. Fact: It is true that the initial costs associated with building nuclear power plants are substantial. But it is crucial to consider the entire lifecycle of nuclear energy. Studies have demonstrated that when accounting for construction, operation, and maintenance, nuclear energy can be economically competitive with other forms of electricity generation. Moreover, the low operational costs make it an attractive long-term solution.

Myth 2: Nuclear energy leads to the proliferation of nuclear weapons. Fact: This myth stems from the misconception that the uranium-235 used in commercial reactors can easily be weaponised. In reality, the level of enrichment required to produce nuclear weapons is significantly higher than what is used in power plants. Strict international regulations and safeguards are in place to prevent the diversion of nuclear materials for military purposes. Myth 3: Nuclear energy is not safe.

Fact: Safety is a paramount concern when it comes to nuclear energy. Modern reactor designs prioritise safety features, such as passive cooling systems, redundant safety measures, and improved containment structures. Nuclear power has a strong safety record and is subject to stringent regulations that ensure public and environmental safety. Learning from past incidents, the industry continually works towards enhancing safety measures and implementing best practices. Myth 4: Nuclear energy is not necessary because renewable energy can replace it.

Fact: While renewable energy sources like solar and wind are crucial in the fight against climate change, they also face intermittency challenges. Nuclear energy can provide a reliable and base-load source of power, complementing the intermittency of renewables. Moreover, nuclear energy plays a significant role in reducing dependence on fossil fuels, thereby mitigating the impacts of climate change. It is essential to have an informed and productive conversation about the role of nuclear energy in our energy mix. Debunking these common myths allows us to appreciate the safety, sustainability, and cost competitiveness that nuclear energy brings to the table. By embracing a diversified energy portfolio, we can strive towards a cleaner and brighter future. As technology advances, we can continue to explore and develop even safer and more efficient nuclear energy solutions. Let’s make informed decisions and not be taken by unscientific “facts” that will continue to plunge South Africa into a deeper energy crisis that it is already in.