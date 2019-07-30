Jabu Mabuza, the chairperson of the Eskom board. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's board said on Tuesday that it supports and welcomes the appointment of chairman Jabu Mabuza as its interim chief executive. The power utility also urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure that it emerges from the challenges it currently faces with positive outcomes.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Monday that Mabuza will serve as acting group chief executive for the debt-ridden power utility for three months from 1 August after Phakamani Hadebe leaves the post.

Hadebe is due to leave his post on July 31. He resigned in May, saying the excessive demands of the job had adversely affected his health.

Eskom board has committed to concluding the process of identifying a suitable candidate and finalising the appointment of the permanent group chief executive in the next three months.

Mabuza said he had a good appreciation of the importance of leadership stability at Eskom as the power utility is looking to implement its turnaround strategy.

"I have made myself available to serve as the interim executive chairman and acting group chief executive of Eskom with a good appreciation of the importance of leadership stability in the company right now as we look at the implementation of a sustainable operational and financial turnaround plan," Mabuza said.

Eskom will on Tuesday also announce its integrated annual results which are expected to reveal more than R20 billion in losses for this financial year.

Meanwhile, finance minister Tito Mboweni last week tabled a special appropriation bill to give Eskom an additional R59 billion in funding.

- African News Agency (ANA)