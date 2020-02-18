PARLIAMENT - Eskom wants to play a role in negotiating the price at which new and existing independent power producers (IPPs) sell electricity to the embattled utility, CEO Andre de Ruyter told MPs on Tuesday,
"It is very important that [with] the roll-out of the new IPP programme that Eskom, as the ultimate buyer of the electricity produced by the IPPs, be involved in the negotiations of the commercial terms," De Ruyter told parliament's watchdog Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA).
"It is very important to us that we understand both the quantum and the cost of what is being contracted on our behalf. So we are engaging with the IPP office with a view to being involved in the process right at the outset."
De Ruyter added that Eskom also wanted to "relook" at the terms negotiated during the first two rounds of the government's renewable energy IPP programme.
"Where it is appropriate we will be looking at existing IPP contracts to understand what the cost implications are of those. Some of them, particularly in Bid Window 1 and 2, were negotiated at quite favourable rates for the IPPs and it is good that we look at those contracts and that we understand what the mechanisms are by which we can reduce the cost of electricity, not only for Eskom but obviously for the entire country."