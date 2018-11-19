South Africa's utility supplier, Eskom, has cut 1 000 megawatts of electricity from the national power grid. File Image: IOL

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's utility supplier, Eskom, has cut 1 000 megawatts of electricity from the national power grid on Sunday. This was due to high unplanned outages, according to the company's spokesman.

The controlled power cuts - locally known as load-shedding - started at 1015 GMT and were scheduled to end at 2000 GMT, but stopped earlier than planned, Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said on Twitter.

LOAD SHEDDING

Stage one rotational load shedding was also implemented yesterday afternoon and it was likely to continue until 10pm on Sunday night "to preserve emergency resources", Eskom said.

"Customers are reminded to treat all electrical points as live during load shedding," Eskom said in a statement.

"Customers are advised to keep checking their load shedding schedules on the Eskom and their municipal website, and to plan on the assumption that load shedding will take place.

"We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand," Eskom said.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE/African News Agency (ANA)