Eskom has complete trust in CEO André de Ruyter - New board chair

It looks like like Eskom CEO André De Ruyter’s job is safe.
Last week Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced Eskom’s new board members.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Eskom’s new chairperson, Mpho Makwana, said the new board and its leadership would not make any major changes to Eskom’s management right away.
The board is currently doing reviews and assessments.
In the interview, Makwana said he believed that de Ruyter’s “heart is in the right place“. Makwana applauded his efforts and said he supported the Eskom CEO.
HOPE
As we continue to despise load shedding and highlight how it plays havoc with our work and social life, there may be some light at the end of this dark tunnel.
The good news is that power cuts and therefore load shedding should be eased in the next 10 days.
de Ruyter told Radio Sonder Grense that larger electricity generating units are expected to be back online in the next days.
“We are doing everything possible to add megawatts to the grid,” De Ruyter told the Gauteng-based radio station.
South Africa has started buying electricity from African states including Zambia and Mozambique, De Ruyter said on the show.
WHO ARE THE NEW ESKOM BOARD MEMBERS?
Here is a list of the new Eskom board members:
- Mpho Makwana (chair)
- Dr Busisiwe Vilakazi
- Mteto Nyati
- Lwazi Goqwana
- Lesley Mkhabela
- Ayanda Mafuleka
- Dr Tsakani Mthombeni
- Tryphosa Romano
- Fathima Ganie
- Bheki Ntshalitshali
- Clive le Roux
- Rod Crompton
BUSINESS REPORT