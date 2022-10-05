Eskom has complete trust in CEO André de Ruyter - New board chair

It looks like like Eskom CEO André De Ruyter’s job is safe.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Eskom’s new chairperson, Mpho Makwana, said the new board and its leadership would not make any major changes to Eskom’s management right away.

The board is currently doing reviews and assessments.

In the interview, Makwana said he believed that de Ruyter’s “heart is in the right place“. Makwana applauded his efforts and said he supported the Eskom CEO.