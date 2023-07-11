Eskom implements stage 4 load shedding on back of freezing weather

After weeks of implementing reduced load shedding at stages 1 to 3, Eskom yesterday was forced to ramp up its power cuts and implement stage 4 load shedding on the back of freezing weather countrywide. A cold front caused a significant drop in temperatures over Gauteng yesterday, with the maximum temperatures only reaching 13°C in the northern areas while minimum temperatures recorded to have met criteria for snowy conditions.

Snow was observed over areas in the south, such as Soweto, Alberton, Northcliff, Hyde Park, Roodepoort, Heidelberg and parts of Vosloorus. The much-anticipated cold front had started making landfall over the western parts of South Africa, resulting in significant cooling in daytime temperatures as well as showers and rain over the weekend. Snow started to fall on Saturday morning over the high lying areas of the Western and Northern Cape and spread to the high lying areas of the Eastern Cape, before spreading to the southern Drakensberg by Sunday.

The SA Weather Services said light snowfall and sleet were still possible over the Highveld and the escarpment of Mpumalanga, where expected temperatures for areas such as Dullstroom, Belfast, Roossenekal, Mariepskop, Mount Anderson and Ermelo will not exceed 6°C. As a result, the power utility yesterday said stage 2 and 4 load shedding would be implemented until further notice due to increased demand as more people needed to keep themselves warm. Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena yesterday said the cold weather did drive up the demand for electricity, but it was forecast and the planning to meet the demand was in place.

“This morning, the demand for electricity did exceed the expected demand. The System Operator is obliged to carry generation reserves to cater for unforeseen events,” Mokwena said. “This morning we utilised these reserves to meet the higher than anticipated demand. Unfortunately, the prolonged high demand and the failure of some generator units necessitated the implementation of higher stages of load shedding.” According to Eskom, breakdowns were at 14 252MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 4 118MW. The utility said that over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Matimba and Medupi power stations was returned to service.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Arnot and Tutuka power stations was taken out of service due to breakdowns,” Eskom said. “The delay in returning to service two generating units at Tutuka Power Station is contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return the generating units to service.” This comes as Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa over the weekend said the Energy Action Plan had begun to have a significant improvement on the country’s electricity supply challenges.

Ramokgopa said Eskom’s generation fleet had improved, with the Energy Availability Factor ramping up from 48% a few weeks ago to more than 60% currently, enabling less severe load shedding over the winter period when the worst was initially feared. “The progress we’re making is tribute to the fact that we've stayed the course. We’ve received a number of criticism, arguing that the government doesn’t have a plan and our consistent message was that we have a plan and we are going to deliver against that plan,” he said. “The general outlook on load shedding and electricity generation is looking positive. We have been able to maintain the trendline, we are approximating that 60% energy availability factor.”