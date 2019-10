INTERNATIONAL - Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., the state-owned South African utility that provides about 95% of the nation’s electricity, implemented power cuts on Wednesday amid maintenance problems.

Protracted outages could cost the the country its last investment-grade credit rating from Moody’s Investors Service, which is due to deliver its next assessment on Nov. 1. The government has said it will announce plans to restructure Eskom into three operating units and reorganize its debt by the end of the month.

“The timing isn’t great,” said Simon Harvey, a London-based currency analyst at Monex Europe Ltd. “Whether this is a short-term reaction from Eskom to stem longer-term supply issues or is the start of a continuous process is key and will determine if the rand’s sell-off is more structural. Regardless, investors won’t take the news well.”





The power cuts were likely to last from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, Eskom said in a Twitter posting, without specifying whether this was a one-off or the start of a new round of rolling blackouts. The utility, which has amassed 450 billion rand ($30 billion) of debt and is reliant on state bailouts to remain solvent, has battled to meet demand for electricity because most of its plants are old and have been poorly maintained.





‘Extremely Constrained’





“The electricity system has been extremely constrained this week,” due to unplanned plant breakdowns, Eskom said. “We unreservedly apologize to South Africans for the negative impact this may have on them and want to ensure the nation that we continue to work tirelessly to ensure security of energy supply.”





The rand slumped as much as 1.1% before paring the decline to trade 0.7% weaker at 14.9982 per dollar by 9:27 a.m. in Johannesburg. Yields on benchmark 2026 government bonds climbed six basis points to 8.29%.South Africa has experienced intermittent power cuts since late 2005, with the previous round occurring more than six months ago.