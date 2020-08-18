Eskom replaces energy chief

By Antony Sguazzin

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., South Africa’s monopoly power utility, shuffled some senior managers weeks after missing its own target for restricting power outages.

Bheki Nxumalo has moved from his position as head of generation to the post of a group executive overseeing new projects and will be replaced by Rhulani Mathebula, Eskom spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha said on Tuesday, without giving reasons.

Daniel Mashigo is moving from his position as general manager of primary energy to head up Eskom’s Cluster 2 of power plants, replacing Mathebula, Mantshantsha said. The primary energy position will be advertized. The changes were announced in an internal statement from Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer.

Eskom exceeded its winter target of only three days of power outages last month as a number of units at its mainly coal-fired power plants broke down.