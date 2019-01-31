Three power plants operated by South Africa’s Eskom have below 10 days of coal stockpiles. Siphiwe Sibeko Reuters / African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - Three power plants operated by South Africa’s Eskom have below 10 days of coal stockpiles, Eskom’s Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer said on Thursday, according to Reuters.



Such low coal stockpiles put those plants at risk of outages and increase the risk of controlled power blackouts in Africa’s most industrialised economy.





Eskom has come under fire for proposing a 15 percent annual tariff hike.



