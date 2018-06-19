JOHANNESBURG - State power utility Eskom said on Tuesday there was a high probability of rotational loadshedding in the evening as a result of the power system being constrained by the evening peak period due to increased demand.

"The power system is expected to be severely constrained this evening from 5pm to 9pm, with a high risk of loadshedding. Electricity users are urged to alleviate pressure on the national grid by switching off all non-essential lights, appliances, pool pumps and geysers," spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said.

Eskom said at the weekend the system remained constrained and would take up to ten days to recover from the effects of the industrial action by its workers, which was characterized by sabotage of its stations, including coal management and transportation.

Loadshedding is a last resort measure to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.

Stage one requires 1000MW to be rotationally loadshed nation-wide, stage 2 requires 2000MW, stage 3 requires 3000MW, and stage 4 calls for up to 4000MW to be rotationally loadshed nationally.

Eskom and three workers unions on Tuesday resume negotiations, under the auspices of the Department of Public Enterprises, after they stalled over the power utility's decision not to award salary increases due to financial constraints.

Labour unions are demanding a 15 percent increase for workers at Eskom, saying their members should not suffer for a financial crisis brought on by corruption and mismanagement by senior executives who have since been fired.

- African News Agency (ANA)