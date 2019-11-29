JOHANNESBURG - Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., South Africa’s biggest polluter, is struggling to curb its highest particulate emissions in two decades after its Kendal power plant was damaged during a strike.
The emissions, which cause respiratory disease, were about 0.5 kilograms per megawatt hour sent out in the six months to Sept. 30, Eskom said in its interim results presentation on Thursday. The 2018 strike resulted in damage to the plant’s anti-pollution equipment.
“The last two years has been the worst we have seen in 20 years and it’s just from one power station,” Deidre Herbst, Eskom’s environmental manager, said in an interview. “It’s not acceptable, but all the other power stations are reporting well.”