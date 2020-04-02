Eskom tells country's wind farmers to stop producing electricity

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s 22 wind farm power operators say that they were not consulted about Eskom’s plan for them to cease producing electricity, due to reduced demand during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The power utility failed to alert or warn the independent power producers (IPP), which have a combined installed capacity of 1980MW prior to the issuing of the notices, South African Wind Energy Association chief executive Ntombifuthi Ntuli said yesterday.

Eskom earlier in the day said it would temporarily halt the procurement of electricity from wind power producers during the 21-day lockdown, due to reduced demand.

On Monday, Eskom said it had also taken some of its own generation units temporarily off-line, as demand had dropped by more than 7500MW since the start of the lockdown.

However, “Eskom’s Single Buyer Office sent a letter to all operating IPPs last week to confirm that the categorisation of essential services applies to facilities currently in operation,” Ntuli pointed out.