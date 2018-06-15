"Despite the city receiving communication that the parastatal was able to continue meeting demand for power generation, this evening, a number of Johannesburg communities, and those in other municipalities, were left without light due to a widespread power failure," said the city, which is run by the main opposition Democratic Alliance.
"The city is of the view that the manner in which this matter has been communicated to municipalities leaves much to be desired."
#PowerUpdate: Eskom will implement stage 1 loadshedding from 11:30 until 21:00 due to multiple trips of its power generation units.
— Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) June 15, 2018
#PowerUpdate: Due to severe power constraints, Eskom will implement stage 1 of loadshedding from now (17:50) until 20:00. Acts of intimidation and sabotage have resulted in Eskom being unable to ensure uninterrupted power supply. @SABCNewsOnline @afroworldview @JacaNews @IOL
— Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) June 14, 2018
#PowerUpdate: Acts of intimidation and sabotage continue today at some of Eskom’s power stations, a move that has begun to threaten the security of power supply. Eskom will continue to provide regular updates about the state of the power system through various media platforms. pic.twitter.com/CPBL4AnPfA
— Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) June 15, 2018
Eskom implemented loadshedding on Thursday evening, plunging several Johannesburg suburbs into darkness as generation and distribution across its network came under pressure from alleged acts of sabotage on the utility's infrastructure.