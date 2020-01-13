Eskom shows load shedding schedules on its website from stage 1 to stage 4, however, the introduction of stage 6 load shedding for the first time in December left South Africans in shock. Photo: Rahul/Pexels.

JOHANNESBURG – Embattled power utility Eskom was trolled on Twitter on Monday after reports that the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality [BCCM] in the Eastern Cape said over the weekend that “all municipalities” had been instructed to adjust their load shedding schedules to factor in the new stages the utility had added.

Eskom shows load shedding schedules on its website from stage 1 to stage 4, however, the introduction of stage 6 load shedding for the first time in December left South Africans in shock.