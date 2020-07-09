Eskom warns of a return of loadshedding from Thursday

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that there was a high possibility of loadshedding during the peak demand hours today as the power generation system remains severely constrained.

The power utility lost some of its generation units while the demand for electricity rose due to persistent low temperatures in the country.

“One generation unit at the Tutuka power station tripped, while another one was taken off the grid, as well as a unit at Lethabo.





“The return to service of a generation unit at Duvha and Kendal power stations have been delayed. All of these have added significant pressure to the generation system.”





Eskom has already started implementing “load reduction” in some parts of Gauteng with high illegal connections as this overwhelmed the grid.





In its State of the System briefing in May, Eskoms said it had significantly reduced the risk of loadshedding for the coming winter season due to the successful short-term maintenance programme during the lockdown period.





“Before we had the lockdown, we forecasted 31 days of Stage 1 loadshedding,” Eskom chief operations officer Jan Oberholzer.





“We are now forecasting 3 days of Stage 1 loadshedding over the winter period that is coming. However, I need to say that is based on an 80 percent probability.”





On Thursday Eskom said it was working hard to return generating units to service, and requested the public to reduce electricity usage.





Any additional breakdowns will compromise Eskom’s ability to supply the country through the peak demand period of 17:00 – 21:00.





It said this constrained supply situation may persist through the weekend.





“We urge the public’s co-operation in managing demand in order to help us avoid loadshedding and supply the country’s demand through the peak periods,” Eskom said.



