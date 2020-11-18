Eskom warns public against electricity voucher scam on social media

DURBAN - South Africa’s electricity utility Eskom has warned the public against a electricity voucher scam that is being promoted on social media

According to Eskom, they have been inundated with requests to conduct investigations into scams that purport to sell “cheap electricity” vouchers.

The vouchers scam is perpetrated through promotions being advertised on social media sites Facebook and Twitter and WhatsApp.

The scam dupes people into paying for this “cheap electricity” through the use of electronic funds transfers such as e-wallet and money market. They thereafter disappear and leave the customers destitute and out of pocket.

“Eskom is working with several law enforcement agencies to trace and prosecute these unscrupulous individuals. We want to urge the members of public not to fall prey to these crooks, but to report these acts of fraud to the police without delay,” said Advocate Karen Pillay, Eskom’s General Manager for Security.