Eskom warns public against electricity voucher scam on social media
DURBAN - South Africa’s electricity utility Eskom has warned the public against a electricity voucher scam that is being promoted on social media
According to Eskom, they have been inundated with requests to conduct investigations into scams that purport to sell “cheap electricity” vouchers.
The vouchers scam is perpetrated through promotions being advertised on social media sites Facebook and Twitter and WhatsApp.
The scam dupes people into paying for this “cheap electricity” through the use of electronic funds transfers such as e-wallet and money market. They thereafter disappear and leave the customers destitute and out of pocket.
“Eskom is working with several law enforcement agencies to trace and prosecute these unscrupulous individuals. We want to urge the members of public not to fall prey to these crooks, but to report these acts of fraud to the police without delay,” said Advocate Karen Pillay, Eskom’s General Manager for Security.
Eskom would like to urge members of the public not to fall prey to these crooks. Co-operation with the law enforcement agencies has already resulted in some arrests and prosecutions are ongoing in the Eastern Cape and in Mpumalanga provinces.
The utility is cautioning customers to refrain from engaging in such acts, and to purchase their prepaid electricity vouchers from the registered Eskom vendors.
Eskom urges anyone who comes across this criminality to report these acts of fraud to the police.
Customers can anonymously report illegal activities to the toll-free Eskom reporting line: 0800 11 27 22.
#Eskom #MediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 18, 2020
Eskom warns the public against electricity voucher scams promoted on Social Media pic.twitter.com/iFduTk1KLW
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE