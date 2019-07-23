Minister @tito_mboweni : Given the high risks of a systemic failure if Eskom were to collapse, government is urgently working on stabilizing the utility, while developing a broad strategy for its future. #Eskom— National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) July 23, 2019
Minister @tito_mboweni : Without major changes to Eskom’s business model and financial assistance being provided by Government, the company will be unable to meet its financial obligations through the 2019/2020 financial year. #Eskom— National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) July 23, 2019
Minister @tito_mboweni : The fiscal support we are announcing today will come at a significant cost to the fiscus and to South African tax-payers. #Eskom— National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) July 23, 2019
Minister @tito_mboweni : In addition to the financial support to Eskom, there is also a preliminary indication that tax revenue could be significantly lower than budgeted for in the 2019 Budget. #Eskom— National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) July 23, 2019
Minister @tito_mboweni : Although govt has committed R23bn to be allocated to #Eskom over the next 3yrs in current fiscal framework, Eskom’s funding plan is dependent on Eskom raising additional finance from the market, which in turn requires Eskom to be a going concern.— National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) July 23, 2019
Minister @tito_mboweni : This Special Appropriation Bill request approval for additional financial support for Eskom as follows: a. Additional R26bn in 2019/20 financial year; and b. R33bn in the 2020/21 financial year. #Eskom— National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) July 23, 2019
Minister @tito_mboweni : It is important that Government urgently implements the restructuring of Eskom into three entities - Generation, Transmission and Distribution. Separating Eskom will have numerous benefits. #Eskom— National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) July 23, 2019