Finance Minister Tito Mboweni .File picture: Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency(ANA).



JOHANNESBURG - South African Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, today presented the Special Appropriation Bill in the National Assembly which will provide additional financial support to the embattled national energy provider, Eskom.

Mboweni said that he stated in his budget vote that Eskom presented the biggest risk to the fiscal framework because of its financial problems and negative impact on the economy.





Minister @tito_mboweni : Given the high risks of a systemic failure if Eskom were to collapse, government is urgently working on stabilizing the utility, while developing a broad strategy for its future. #Eskom — National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) July 23, 2019





Mboweni said, "Eskom faces serious financial and operational challenges, which to a large extent were caused by the governance challenges that the entity previously experienced which resulted in a decline in investor confidence. Eskom isn’t financially sustainable based on its current high levels of debt & its inability to generate sufficient revenue to meet its operational & capital obligations, which exposes the entity to high levels of liquidity and balance sheet risks."





Minister @tito_mboweni : Without major changes to Eskom’s business model and financial assistance being provided by Government, the company will be unable to meet its financial obligations through the 2019/2020 financial year. #Eskom — National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) July 23, 2019





Mboweni stated that Eskom's model was outdated, "At a strategic level, we must thus face the reality that a large, vertically integrated energy company is an outdated model in a changing industry, both domestically and internationally."









Minister @tito_mboweni : The fiscal support we are announcing today will come at a significant cost to the fiscus and to South African tax-payers. #Eskom — National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) July 23, 2019





Minister @tito_mboweni : In addition to the financial support to Eskom, there is also a preliminary indication that tax revenue could be significantly lower than budgeted for in the 2019 Budget. #Eskom — National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) July 23, 2019





Minister @tito_mboweni : Although govt has committed R23bn to be allocated to #Eskom over the next 3yrs in current fiscal framework, Eskom’s funding plan is dependent on Eskom raising additional finance from the market, which in turn requires Eskom to be a going concern. — National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) July 23, 2019



