CAPE TOWN - Eskom's executive Matshela Koko is due to appear the Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises inquiry on mismanagement of state funds.

Take a closer look at Koko's career. It is important to note that the former acting CEO for Eskom has been with the company for most of his career.

Koko joined Eskom in September 1996 fresh from the University of Cape Town where he studied Bsc in Chemical Engineering. As an Engineer-in-Training, he stationed at Duvha power station in Mpumalanga.

He went on to be a boiler plant engineer manager and pressure parts engineer by 2000 at Duvha.

In 2004, he was promoted to be the senior manager for Eskom's engineering enterprises' division.

Koko moved on to be the senior manager for the generation division in 2009. During this time, he was also a chairman of the Asset Creation Programmes Committee.

His contribution to the field of engineering earned him international recognition. He was appointed Chairman of VGB Power Plant Concepts and became a member of the European Committee of Standardisation.

He then served as a divisional executive for group technology in 2010.

In 2014, the technology group merged with the commercial division and he was appointed as the group executive for technology and commercial.

During the same year, he was appointed as a board member of VGB Powertec, at an international level.

Koko also served as a group executive for the generation division.

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynn Brown appointed him as the acting CEO for Eskom with effect from December 1, 2016.

Koko was in media reports on allegations that his stepdaughter had scored contracts worth R1 billion for her company from the power utility. Koko was suspended and an internal probe was asked to be conducted.

The Eskom board found Koko not guilty of these allegations and charges and he was reinstated by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown in December 15, 2017.

An energy expert, Chris Yelland believes that Koko is pro-nuclear and skeptical about renewable energy.

