File photo: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA).

INTERNATIONAL - South Africa’s struggling power utility must be fixed because energy security in the region largely depends on it, according to the African Development Bank.



Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., which is buckling under 450 billion rand ($30 billion) of debt, is “too big to fail” because it powers Africa’s most-industrialized economy and much of the region, AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina said in an interview Sunday in Johannesburg.



