CAPE TOWN - Microgrid energy systems that incorporate energy storage and renewable energy can be effectively used to address Africa's challenges of energy access, resiliency, and cost, global power management company Eaton Africa said on Friday. Eaton Africa said it would be highlighting its drive to provide reliable and sustainable electricity access for all during the upcoming African Utility Week conference, taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from May 14 -16.

“Our key objective is to enable broad access to energy-efficient solutions to Africa that help consumers manage power in a safe, cost-efficient and sustainable manner,” said Seydou Kane, Eaton South Africa’s managing director.

Kane will join other executives within the power and energy sector for the Utility CEO Forum, in which they will discuss utilities’ operational challenges, particularly in a fast-developing market.

The nineteenth edition of African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa is the continent’s leading conference and exhibition in the sector. It is expected to attract more than 10,000 senior level executives, 300 renowned speakers, 350 exhibitors, and 77 utilities and municipalities. South Africa’s Energy Minister Jeff Radebe is due to deliver the opening keynote address at the conference.

Eaton’s senior application leader in microgrid energy systems, Bunty Kiremire said: “Innovations in energy storage and microgrid technology that incorporate renewables are especially important to Africa, where energy access levels average 42 percent, with some countries having access rates as low as 15 percent of the overall population.”

Most commercial, industrial and residential customers who do have access to energy still face issues with respect to the availability and resilience of power, he added.

- African News Agency (ANA)