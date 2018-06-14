JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, departmental officials and Eskom Board members met the leadership of Cosatu on Thursday at their invitation.





According to a press statement, the Minister wanted to understand the concerns from organised labour about the wage dispute with Eskom and related matters.





Amongst the concerns expressed by Cosatu to the minister was the manner in which wage negotiations had been conducted, the zero percent wage offer, and allegations that the Independent Power Producers programme is crowding out jobs in the mining sector.





The Minister outlined and explained the current challenging environment:

The contraction in economic growth in Q1 of 2018 and lower growth projections for 2018

Current fiscal constraints – government does not have the money to continuously bail-out SOEs

Eskom’s own difficult financial position – the utility is currently borrowing money to pay for operational expenses, including salaries. This is unsustainable. Urgent and decisive intervention is required to strengthen its balance sheet.