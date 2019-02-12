JOHANNESBURG – The Africa Energy Indaba conference is the definitive energy event for the continent providing an annual programme that influences energy policy for Africa. Key issues that impact the African energy sector will be debated together with solutions to best mitigate these concerns.

Focused on dialogue and outcomes, the event aims to implement shared knowledge on a regional level via the conference’s strategic partners, the World Energy Council, the NEPAD Agency and the South African National Energy Association (SANEA). All outcomes will be documented and subsequently executed at a regional and local level, charting the way for implementation and change.

The 11th Africa Energy Indaba 2-day conference will discuss, debate and seek solutions to enable adequate energy access across the continent.

Delegates, drawn from all continents, represent an unparalleled amalgamation of industry experts, project developers, financiers, energy users, government officials and energy industry manufacturers.

These luminaries and high-profile speakers will impart practical insights about the changing energy realm in Africa. Prominent energy leaders confirmed to address the 2019 Africa Energy Indaba include:

Minister Jeff Radebe, Minister of Energy (South Africa)

Minister John-Peter Amewu, Minister of Energy (Ghana)

Amadou Hott, African Development Bank (Cote d’Ivoire)

Dr Christoph Frei, World Energy Council (Switzerland)

Dr Ibrahim Mayaki, NEPAD Agency (Niger)

Dr Anton Eberhard, University of Cape Town

Pier Carlo Sandei, Africa Centre for Climate and Sustainable Development (Italy)

Dr Reuel Khoza, Dzana Investments

Karin Ireton, Sustainability Matters

Carel Snyman, EVIA

Key discussions and debates will include potential solutions to solve Africa’s energy access concerns. Such dialogues will extend to prospective business opportunities in the energy space, regional integration, innovative financing solutions, disruptive business models, as well as the impact of digitalisation on the energy sector.

Evolving grid technologies (eg micro, mini and off-grid solutions), renewable and cleaner energy, energy storage and energy efficiency are among the other topics that will be thoroughly unpacked at this year’s conference.

The Africa Energy Indaba exhibition co-hosted with the conference is pertinent to companies immersed in showcasing solutions to alleviate energy concerns relevant to Africa. This includes rural energy solutions, services for major energy projects, urbanization and energy needs as well as the implementation and management of renewable and sustainable energy initiatives.

Participating exhibitors have the opportunity to advocate their businesses to local industry players, international investors, buyers and governments worldwide. This serves as a platform to validate their commitment to seek the necessary solutions to confront the challenges Africa faces owing to current and future energy demands.

Supporting business development at the event, the strategic MarketPlace Business Matchmaking Programme affords all exhibitors and conference delegates the opportunity to request onsite meetings with influential attendees, speakers, sponsors and investors at the event. The aim is to facilitate meetings and to ensure deal flow as an outcome of the event.

Focused side events of the Africa Energy Indaba include the Africa Gas Forum, the Women in Energy Conference and the IPP & PPA Conference. These side events host a full day programme to unpack issues pertinent to each market segment. Given the significant gas condensate discovery by Total this past week, the Africa Gas Forum is perfectly timed to explore the importance of gas in the African energy mix.

Given the heightened pertinence of this year’s agenda, the 11th annual Africa Energy Indaba will provide instrumental insights to anyone vested in Africa’s energy arena, thereby fortifying all sectors of the continent’s economy.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE