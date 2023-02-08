Huawei is hoping to play a key role in SA’s energy solutions

Huawei argued that it is committed to Africa’s energy transition on Wednesday. The tech company is showcasing the full range of its latest solar PV and green home and business solutions at the Solar Power Africa Conference.

The Solar Power Africa Conference is currently being held at the CTICC in Cape Town. Xia Hesheng, President Of Huawei Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa Region, noted that “Carbon Neutrality” has become a global consensus. Speaking at the conference, Hesheng said that low carbonisation, digitalisation and intelligence would definitely be a deterministic trend in the next 30 or 40 years. However, digitalisation and intelligence are all supported by computing power that consumes a huge amount of electricity, which is now driving the urgency for the development of clean energy. And, solar as the main renewable energy, driven by three key factors; low carbon, digitalisation and intelligence, is growing rapidly. Renewable energy will therefore become the main energy resource.

Hesheng expanded that Africa urgently needs solar energy to address its energy shortage challenges. “Worsening load shedding and rising energy costs are seriously impacting our lives, productivity, and ability to engage meaningfully in economic activity,” he said. “Huawei believes that what it calls “4T” Technologies will drive the development of Africa’s renewable energy: watT, heaT, baTtery and biT.

Huawei called on every organisation to take action to transform from energy consumers to energy producers. Hesheng illustrated how Huawei itself is doing so, using two examples from its work in South Africa. The first is Huawei's Johannesburg campus, where all 18 buildings and parking garages are covered with solar panels, supporting a solar system which provides 1500KWh/day. Another example, according to Hesheng, is the Waterkloof Winery in Cape Town, where Huawei has worked with a local partner to provide a clean energy solution. A cluster of solar panels on the winery's roof generates 1100KWh/Day of green electricity for the winery.

