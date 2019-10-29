JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan today unveiled a special paper that sets out a new future for Eskom, the cash strapped state-owned company whose R450 billion debt is a threat to the national purse.
Addressing journalists in Pretoria today, Gordhan said the paper detailed a new business model for Eskom that would ultimately result in cost-effective electricity for all South Africans.
“This is the beginning of the process. We are clear that Eskom cannot remain as it is,” he said.