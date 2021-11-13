Ifnasa dismisses SA’s energy partnership at COP26 citing exploitation of natural resources

The Indigineous First Nation Advocacy South Africa (Ifnasa) has rejected South Africa’s Energy Transition Partnership with France, Germany, the UK, US and EU citing that it is in violation of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (Undrip). In a statement, the group accused the South African government of not consulting them about the energy transition and not following due process.

"While we appreciate the prominent role of our international indigenous elders and commend the organising committee and hosts, we reject the ’Just Energy Transition Partnership’ with contempt. Locally, the National Khoi-San Council has not been consulted, and therefore due process has not been followed in good faith by the South African Government," said Ifnasa. Infasa said that they have called on the UN to “cease and desist” further negotiations on this deal. “In its current form we are being left behind and our Undrip rights (2007) violated.”

The $8.5 billion (about R130bn) deal was announced at the Conference of the Parties (COP26) climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland last week. Its aim is to accelerate the decarbonisation of South Africa's economy, with a focus on transforming its electricity system. Khaeb (Shaun MacDonald), an indigenous businessman and Western Cape Ifnasa leader, opposes this deal and said that it is unjust and will cause further exploitation of natural resources. “In its current form, this deal is unfair, underhanded, unjust and unethical as a way forward. On the one hand, the developed world refuses to meet the target of reducing carbon emissions by 1.5ºC – while on the other hand it is funding green innovation projects in South Africa.