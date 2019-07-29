The African Energy Chamber said it was collaborating with the Institute for Petroleum Development at the University of Austin in Texas to bring its comprehensive international training program to Cape Town. Karen Sandison African News Agency (ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The African Energy Chamber said on Monday it was collaborating with the Institute for Petroleum Development at the University of Austin in Texas to bring its comprehensive international training program to Cape Town in October. The International Petroleum Management Program (IPMP) is an industry reference and has been specially designed for leaders of international oil companies, national oil companies, services companies, law firms and government agencies.

“The oil and gas industry is the backbone of most African economies and will continue to be for a long time," said Nj Ayuk, executive chairman of the chamber and CEO of the Centurion Law Group.

"While we keep working with all players to unleash the full benefit of oil to Africans, training and developing executives is key as preparation prevents frustration. We have an obligation to develop African executives to be competitive with their international counterparts. This is a global industry. As the voice of the African energy sector, it is natural that we lead on this."

The African Energy Chamber said the training program would offer a unique opportunity for the continent's executives and dealmakers to receive a training of high quality and international standard, which would ultimately benefit African exploration and production companies, governments and countries in building a robust hydrocarbons sector.”

Alumni of this program have had distinguished careers with companies such as ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, China National Offshore Oil Corp, Egyptian General Petroleum Corp, Nigerian National Petroleum Corp., Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, GAZPROM, PETROBRAS, PETRONAS, National Enterprise for Hydrocarbons (Mozambique), National Oil Corporation of Kenya and Anadarko.

Registered participants for October's programme represent companies operating in Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Senegal, South Sudan, Uganda, Ghana, Namibia, Gabon, Ghana, Libya, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa and Sudan.

- African News Agency (ANA)