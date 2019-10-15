Destroyed houses are seen, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, Japan October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

INTERNATIONAL - Japan’s biggest refiner, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said on Tuesday it has resumed land shipments at its Negishi refinery, near Tokyo, in the wake of Typhoon Hagibis, while other refineries said sea shipments have been renewed.



The country’s refineries remained in operation during the typhoon, the worst to hit Japan in decades, and there was no damage to facilities, refiners said.



