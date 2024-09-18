Koeberg Unit 1 shutdown raises safety concerns months after life extension

The unexpected shutdown and subsequent silence on the state of Koeberg nuclear plant Unit 1 a few months after obtaining a licence to extend operational life by 20 years has raised concerns over the safety of the station as reports emerge that Unit 2, currently undergoing extension of life rehabilitation, would only be granted an eight year term. This is as it emerged on Monday evening that the Unit 1 had gone offline on Wednesday last week and had been expected to resume operations in five days but the information had not been disseminated to all stakeholders as Energy and Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa assured delegates of the 68th International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conference that South Africa's next procurement was shovel ready.

The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI), which has lodged an appeal on the National Nuclear Regulator's (NNR) granting of a 20 years licence for Koeberg Unit 1 said Eskom has been aware since 2015 that critical repairs to the concrete in the containment buildings are required, due to reinforcing steel that is being corroded, according to Eskom engineers as well as the International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA). Despite being described as being in an “advanced state” of disrepair and requiring immediate attention ten years ago by an independent panel appointed by Eskom, the installation of impressed current cathodic protection (ICCP) – the only effective solution – was not done prior to the license being granted. SAFCEI’s executive director, Francesca de Gasparis, said that the NNR’s decision to allow the long-term extension of life of the reactor was concerning, particularly given signs of significant safety issues found by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Koeberg’s reactors.

“The deteriorated state of the nuclear reactors is alarming. Both Unit 1 and Unit 2 have well-documented structural issues,” says de Gasparis. A decision on Koeberg’s Unit 2 is expected to be given by the NNR in November 2025. Reports indicate that Unit 2 is likely to only receive an eight-year extension due to its more seriously compromised structural integrity. “The eight-year limit on Unit 2 is a stark reminder of the risks we are facing, If these containment structures fail, Cape Town could suffer catastrophic radioactive contamination,” de Gasparis said.

Eskom's spokesperson Daphne Mokoena said Koeberg Unit 1 was conservatively and safely shutdown on Wednesday 11 September 2024 after one of the isolation/block valves failed its three monthly routine test. “The unit was shutdown in order to restore redundancy of the steam pressure relief system in line with the operating technical specifications. At no point was the safety of the plant, staff, public or environment at risk. The intervention has been completed and the unit is in the process of being safely returned to service. All stakeholders who were required to notify were informed as per the stringent protocols,” Mokoena said. Mokoena said the issue has had no impact in the suspension of load shedding and the summer outlook remains in force.

Energy and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, in an address on Monday at the 68th conference of the IAEA said the development of additional nuclear energy capacity is now shovel-ready, with procurement preparations in progress and a request for proposals to be issued by April 2025. Speaking at the 68th conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Austria on Monday, Ramokgopa said the country was building on its experience in nuclear energy technology to develop a Multi-Purpose Research Reactor Project (MPR) to complement the current Research Reactor (SAFARI-1). This follows the extension of life of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1 which has a licence to operate for an additional 20 years.

“Koeberg Unit 1 has joined approximately 120 reactors worldwide that have safely continued operations beyond their initial 40-year life,” he said, pointing out that South Africa has also embarked on the establishment of an off-site above-ground Centralized Interim Storage Facility for spent nuclear fuel. “This facility will provide a safe, secure and sustainable way for the long-term management of South Africa’s spent nuclear fuel inventory.” The Koeberg Alert Alliance (KAA) said there were concerns that there are many other capital costs associated with the life extension which Eskom is hiding under other budget items, such as transmission or operational maintenance.