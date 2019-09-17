Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe amongst speakers and panelists at the Africa oil & power conference to be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in October. FILE PHOTO: GCIS.

CAPE TOWN – More than 20 African heads of state and energy and petroleum ministers, are expected to gather with many high-profile private sector leaders at the Africa Oil & Power conference and exhibition set to take place in Cape Town next month. Under the theme “MakeEnergyWork”, the 2019 conference to be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on October 9 - 11, will present panels and plenaries discussing the crucial role the energy sector plays in African development, organisers said.

The event will also offer opportunities to make deals, as business and political leaders debate how the sector can help stimulate sustainable economic growth. The conference will also feature a number of important announcements, with both Senegal and South Sudan launching oil and gas licensing rounds.

Lesotho will be revealing plans to export power renewables which the country hopes will drive development. Africa Oil & Power chief executive, Guillaume Doane said.

“The opportunity provided by oil, gas, and power, in all their forms, is critical to discussions on how to grow African economies, to maximize in-country value and equip populations for evolving job markets," Doane said.

“Energy is at the center of any conversation on African economic growth and transformation, which is why the #MakeEnergyWork theme is so exciting.”

Speakers at the event include the presidents of Senegal and Gambia, and ministers of energy and petroleum from South Africa, Angola, Lesotho, and South Sudan.

