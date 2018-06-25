JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom said there was a low probability it would have to implement rotational load shedding on Monday as a result of several units being returned to service after a recent strike.

"We continue to encourage residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly by switching off geysers during the day especially during peak periods as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances," it said.

In the event that loadshedding became necessary, Eskom said it would use existing rotational load shedding schedules.

- African News Agency (ANA)