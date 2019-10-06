Mantashe calls out mining industry on planned retrenchments









Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe this week launched a scathing criticism on plans by the mining industry to retrench more people. File Photo: IOL JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe this week launched a scathing criticism on plans by the mining industry to retrench more people in an economy that is barely growing.

Mantashe told the Joburg Indaba that the industry was sending wrong message to investors at the time when it needed them most

He said that attempts to attract more investments were being scuppered by wrong messages, pointing to the reopening of the Prieska copper and zinc, which was closed 28 years ago and the move by Vedanta Resources to develop the Gamsberg zinc project as signs that the industry could rebound.





“If the industry says to the world we are just a bunch of angry people that fight one another that is what the world will see,”said Mantashe.





The Minerals Council estimates that the sector accounted for 7.3 percent to the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018 from 6.8 percent in 2017 and contributed R356 billion.





However, the industry has come into sharp focus in the wake of massive retrenchments and the closure of shafts.





Last week, Sibanye Stillwater announced plans to cut more than 5 000 jobs at its newly acquired Lonmin mines.

The group said it would enter into consultation with relevant stakeholders in terms of Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act regarding the restructuring of Marikana.





It said it expected around 5 270 jobs including 3 904 employees and 1 366 contractors to be lost due to the restructuring.





The National Union of Mineworkers (Num) deputy general secretary and chief negotiator William Mabapa said the economy was a point where labour and business needed each other to boost the mining industry.





Mabapa said that labour continued to be sidelined, citing Sibanye-Stillwater’s plans to restructure its Lonmin operations as an example.





“We know we must make a transition. Our general secretary (David Sipunzi) got phoned around 9.10 am on the day about the Section 189 process at Sibanye-Stillwater. In ten minutes, Section 189 was all over the media. My question is, did they plan the Section 189 in 10 minutes? “





Mabapa said Anglo American’s De Beers had involved the union in its plans to develop the Venetia Diamond Mine in Limpopo.





“ Engage us and engage us timeously, plan with us so we take the journey together. If you confront us you know the results of confrontation,” Mabapa said.

Anglo American chief executive Mark Cutifani said the industry needed an aligned voice, bringing labour, government, non-governmental organisations and mining companies to promote the South African mining industry.





“Investors must believe that we have confidence in our industry, economy and institutions if they are going to invest. We cannot achieve this when we keep pulling from different ends,” Cutifani said.









“I’m not for a second suggesting that we should abandon our respective positions and causes, I’m merely making the point that we are all vested in the success of this industry and need to start acting in that way,” Cutifani said.





Antony Sguazzin, Godfrey Marawanyika and Bill Faries





ZIMBABWEAN authorities have angrily denounced a U.S. government decision to curb imports of diamonds from its Marange field, branding claims that the country uses forced labor at the operations “a shameless lie.”





“Invoking the repulsive prospect of alleged forced labor is a new nomenclature for seeking to bar Zimbabwe’s diamonds from the international markets,” the government said in a statement. “This move constitutes a grave and serious attack on Zimbabwe’s interests and is no less than a manifestation of undeclared sanctions.”





The Kimberley Process, which aims to ensure that the proceeds of diamond mining are not used to fund conflict, confirmed that it has no restrictions on trade in Zimbabwean diamonds. The body represents 81 countries, accounting for 99.8 percent of global rough diamond production.

Zimbabwe, suffering its worst economic crisis since 2008, is desperate to end sanctions imposed by the U.S and the European Union on politicians and state companies.





The government blames the U.S measures, in place for almost two decades, for hindering investment in the country. The U.S Customs and Border Protection agency announced the so-called withhold release order on the Marange diamonds on Tuesday (CORR) without giving details.





News, allegations





“A WRO allows importers an opportunity to re-export their goods or to provide evidence that their goods are not produced with forced labor,” the agency said in a response to questions.





The order can be imposed on the evidence of news reports or allegations made directly to it by non-governmental organisations, the agency said.

It also imposed the same measures on gold from artisanal mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo and a variety of products made by companies in China, Malaysia and Brazil.





“If they had concerns they should have contacted us, our doors are open,” Polite Kambamura, Zimbabwe’s deputy mines minister. “If they request to go to Marange, our doors are open. It’s so disturbing that they made this announcement.”





Marange, in eastern Zimbabwe, is not without controversy.





The field, by far the biggest diamond operation in the country, was seized by the government from African Consolidated Resources Plc, a U.K. company, in 2006. The company fought the decision in court for several years but failed to overturn the state’s decision.



