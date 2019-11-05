Moody’s said the plan could bring modest financial benefits for the company over the medium term but failed to address pressing, immediate issues.





“Important questions, including how the rights of existing creditors will be respected as Eskom is reorganised, remain unanswered,” the ratings agency said.





“This makes any turnaround of the company’s operations very difficult without a clear steer and support from the government.”





Moody’s pushed state power firm Eskom’s credit rating deeper into subinvestment territory on Tuesday, saying a government plan to reorganise the cash-strapped South African firm would be hard to implement without explicit support from the cabinet. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso / African News Agency (ANA)

Local analysts have said the plan does not appear to have full buy-in from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet and the ruling African National Congress.





Moody’s said weak corporate governance and political sensitivity around Eskom’s tariffs and its high employment levels would compound the constraints on the turnaround plan.





The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), which supported Ramaphosa’s campaign for the ruling party presidency in 2017, has threatened to cause more power cuts over the government’s decision to forge ahead with the plan to break up Eskom.





REUTERS