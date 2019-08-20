Energy Minister Jeff Radebe allegedly intends to sell state-owned producer of nuclear medicine NTP Radioisotopes to US-based Lantheus Medical Imaging. Photo: Matthews Baloyi/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – The ruling by the North Gauteng High Court against the former Minister of Energy, Jeff Radebe, on Friday, has effectively left the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) with no board in place. A case was brought by former executives Kelvin Kemm, Phumzile Tshelane and Pam Bosman against the former minister, the outcome of which was that the appointment of the current Necsa board by Radebe in December 2018, was declared unlawful, and was set aside.

In a joint statement issued by the former Necsa executives, they said that it followed that any and all decisions that the “unlawfully-appointed” board now made, and had made, stood to be reviewed.

The trio also called for a lawfully appointed board to now urgently be put in place by the current Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, which could be either an interim or permanent board.

On Friday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Acting Judge, the Honourable Justice Mtati, passed judgement in favour of Kemm, Tshelane and Bosman in their case against former minister of energy, Mr Jeff Radebe.

The judge declared the actions of Jeff Radebe unlawful and set aside Radebe’s decision to axe the board in December 2018.

