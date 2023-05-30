Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursCareersInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Independent Online | Business Report
Search IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursCareersInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Nersa green light for Eskom to buy 344.5MW new generation capacity

An Eskom logo is seen at the entrance of their head offices in Sunninghill, Sandton. Photo: Reuters

An Eskom logo is seen at the entrance of their head offices in Sunninghill, Sandton. Photo: Reuters

Published 1h ago

Share

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has announced its approval for Eskom’s plan to purchase 344.5MW new generation capacity from solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage.

The announcement comes after a meeting on May 25, amid a power crisis which has seen unprecedented load shedding in the country, with devastating impact on the economy.

Nersa gave the green light to Eskom to procure 75MW of new generation capacity from Solar PV at Lethabo Power Station in the Free State, and 19.5 MW of Solar PV at Sere Wind Farm in the Western Cape.

It could also go ahead with the procurement of 100MW of Solar PV as well as 150MW battery energy storage system at the Komati Power Station in Mpumalanga.

Nersa said the electricity procured should target grid connection as soon as reasonably possible.

More on this

The generation capacity must be procured by Eskom through one or more tendering procedures that were fair, equitable, transparent, competitive, and cost effective.

The Energy Regulator approved the National Free Basic Electricity (NFBE) rate of 172.76c/kWh for the 2023/24 municipal financial year, effective from July 1.

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

NERSAEskomSouth AfricaEnergyLoadsheddingFree Market EconomyStock MarketsConsumer PriceConsumers

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe