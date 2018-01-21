



“This decision is one of the latest in several steps taken by the government since the appointment of the deputy president (Cyril Ramaphosa) as the president of the ANC,” Basa managing director Cas Coovadia said.





The new board, under the leadership of the newly appointed chairperson Jabu Mabuza, should move quickly to strengthen the executive team, get rid of those under investigation for corrupt activities, address the “going concern” crisis, and enable the organisation to play the critical role it should to enable economic growth, Coovadia said.





“This is one of many opportunities to place South Africa back on the path of economic growth and job creation. Basa wishes the new Eskom board well in the significant tasks ahead,” Coovadia said.





- African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The appointment of a new board of directors for power utility Eskom would go a long way towards rebuilding confidence in the leadership in South Africa and in the economy, the Banking Association of South Africa (Basa) said yesterday.