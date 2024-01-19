New Eskom CEO Dan Marokane will report for duty from 1 March

Eskom said on Friday that Dan Marokane will assume office as the Group Chief Executive on 01 March 2024. When making the announcement, of Marokane’s appointment on 8 December 2023, Eskom indicated that he would join the organisation no later than 31 March 2024.

“On behalf of the Eskom Board, I officially welcome Dan to the organisation. Eskom employees were excited to hear that Dan will rejoin the company. They remember his hands-on leadership style that is needed right now,” said Eskom Board Chairman, Mteto Nyati. “The Board wishes him well as he steers Eskom in the right direction and leading its turnaround from the front. We have confidence in his capabilities, as well as those of the leadership and staff of Eskom, to turn the organisation around,” Nyati further said. “The Board also expresses its deepest gratitude to Calib Cassim for his leadership and the stability he brought as the Acting Group Chief Executive. His dedication and commitment as well as his efforts to keep management and staff focused and motivated, have not gone unnoticed. Through his stewardship, Eskom managed to navigate through challenges and achieved significant milestones,” Nyati said.

This will be the first time that Eskom gets a permanent head since the resignation of André de Ruyter. Marokane, a qualified chemical engineer with an MBA, is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years senior leadership experience. He has experience working in distressed organisations with visible and pressurised turnaround mandates.

His most recent assignment was at Tongaat-Hulett, where he stepped up to lead this financially distressed business when its chief executive officer resigned. At the time of his announcement in December last year, Nyati said Marokane’s appointment followed a long, rigorous and meticulous recruitment process. The Eskom board embarked on a global search for a suitable candidate with the necessary leadership, experience and business orientation with a solid track record in the energy sector.