JOHANNESBURG - Not all of South African power utility Eskom’s power plants are operating at full strength because of protests relating to a wage dispute, Chief Executive Phakamani Hadebe said on Wednesday.





Members of the National Union of Mineworkers and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa protested at several Eskom power plants on Wednesday. Those unions want Eskom to award salary increases of around 15 percent, but the utility has said it will not increase wages at all this year as it seeks to cut staff costs.





This comes after the state-owned company said earlier on Wednesday its power stations continued to operate optimally in line with contingency measures put in place to mitigate the impact of a wage strike.









- REUTERS / ANA



