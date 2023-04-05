OPEC+ cut set to trigger more competition for Latin America oil

A shock move by OPEC and its allies to cut their mainly high-sulfur crude output is about to thrust Latin America into the spotlight as a possible source of replacements.

This could turn into a battleground for U.S. refiners wanting to keep outsiders away from those supplies just as they gear up for North America's high-demand summer season. American buyers have for years cultivated supply lines across the Americas while large OPEC producers like Saudi Arabia steered the bulk of their oil to Asia - a region that offers the Kingdom the most profitable returns.