CAPE TOWN - The Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources has resolved, in principle, to institute a full-scale inquiry into allegations of state capture levelled against Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

This decision was taken after the Committee held an incomplete question-and-answer session with the Minister in October 2017.

Mr Zwane was then invited to return at a later date.





The Chairperson of the Committee, Mr Sahlulele Luzipo, said: “The Committee could no longer entertain further postponements from the Minister and took a decision to institute an inquiry. Members had outstanding questions from the initial Q&A session and they now reserve their right to ask them during the inquiry,” said Mr Luzipo.





It was reported yesterday that Zwane didn't get an invite to be part of the initial talks between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Chamber of Mines around the Mining Charter impasse, according to Business Day.

This has been viewed as an indication that Zwane might not retain his position as the mineral resources minister under Ramaphosa's administration.

Ramaphosa has recently told the Chamber of Mines that he's committed to facilitating engagements between the chamber, department of mineral resources, labour and other stakeholders in order to finalise a mutually agreed Charter.

-BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE